Taking small exercise breaks during work recharges brain: Study

Aerobic exercises have a good effect on people’s ability to think, pay attention and juggle tasks. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

Getting a mental blockage while at work is a usual occurrence. During the long working hours, if the thinking part of your body is not given a rest, one can often warm up to the dullness of the routine and lose efficiency.

A recent study from Japan says that a good way to recharge your brain at work might be a short bout of exercise that doesn’t require much concentration.

 

Credit:  indianexpress.com

