Thai cave rescue LIVE: Four more boys pulled out, operation ends for the day

July 9, 2018.
Thai cave rescue LIVE: In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. (AP)

Rescue workers have brought out a sixth boy from the Tham Luang cave in Thailands northern Chiang Rai province and was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance. He is the second person to be extricated in the second phase of rescue operations that began on Monday.

Four boys, part of the ‘Wild Boars’ football team, were rescued on Sunday from the flooded cave where they have been trapped with their coach for the last two weeks. The same set of divers have resumed the rescue operation today to bring the remaining eight to safety.

