Thai cave rescue LIVE: Four more boys pulled out, operation ends for the day

Rescue workers have brought out a sixth boy from the Tham Luang cave in Thailands northern Chiang Rai province and was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance. He is the second person to be extricated in the second phase of rescue operations that began on Monday.

Four boys, part of the ‘Wild Boars’ football team, were rescued on Sunday from the flooded cave where they have been trapped with their coach for the last two weeks. The same set of divers have resumed the rescue operation today to bring the remaining eight to safety.

Credit: indianexpress.com