The $41 bn wealth gap that divides India’s richest brothers

Added by Indo American News on October 21, 2018.
Saved under Business
Anil Ambani (R), talks to his brother Mukesh Ambani (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo)

MUMBAI: Over the past year, the fortunes of the two brothers at the helm of India’s wealthiest dynasty have grown apart — to more than $40 billion.

Elder sibling Mukesh Ambani, 61, toppled China’s Jack Ma as Asia’s richest man, after driving a telecommunications revolution in India that propelled his petrochemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. into the $100 billion club. His personal fortune has swelled to $43.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, $5.2 billion ahead of Ma and just ahead of Microsoft Corp.’s former chief, Steve Ballmer.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

