TV actor Sidharth Shukla loses control of BMW, rams into three cars

Mumbai: Television actor Siddharth Shukla was arrested on Saturday for crashing his car into three others in Lokhandwala. The occupants of the other vehicles and the actor, were not seriously injured. The accident took place outside Shreeji Hotel on New Link Road at 5 pm when the actor was driving towards Lokhandwala from Oshiwara.

The police said that Shukla lost control of his BMW car and rammed into another car moving ahead of him, which then crashed into two others. The police said that 6-7 occupants of the other cars sustained minor injuries for which they were given first aid, while Shukla was unhurt. Shukla (37), was booked with rash and negligent driving, causing hurt and damaging the vehicles under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and released on bail.

Credit: indianexpress.com