IAN- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Twist in Bigg Boss Evictions; Voting trend for nominated inmates this week

Added by Indo American News on December 13, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Bigg Boss

Well, the Colors flagship reality series Bigg Boss is one show where things cannot be predicted at all.

This week Arshi Khan had an upper hand in terms of nominating contestants for eviction from the glass walled mansion. The tooling on the cake was she could nominate an entire faction for eviction altogether.

PLUS the Appy Fizz Caller of the week in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode also spilled the beans of how Hiten actually saved Shilpa in Arshi’s stead. This made Arshi visibly furious on Hiten. This facet in itself is unusual given the fact that she actually had a soft spot for the man.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *