U.S., South Korea Begin Air Combat Drills That Include Simulated Strikes On North Korea

The United States and South Korean air forces Monday began a huge combat exercise that will include simulated strikes on mock North Korean nuclear and missile targets.

North Korea denounced the exercises as dangerous “when insane President Trump is running wild,” while analysts warned that they sharply increase the chances of miscalculation and accidental conflict.

Credit: ndtv.com