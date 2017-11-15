United resumes Delhi flights, but will monitor pollution levels

NEW DELHI: America’s mega carrier United has resumed flights to Delhi after temporarily suspending them due to the “public health emergency” here caused by severe pollution. The airline has a daily nonstop on the Newark (New Jersey)-Delhi route. These flights did not operate on Friday and Saturday, resulting in the return flights also not operating on those two days. While United has resumed flights for now, it will continue to monitor Delhi pollution for next few days.

This was possibly the first instance of a major airline cancelling flights to a city due to extremely poor air quality. Last Saturday, United had said in a statement: “United (has) temporarily suspended Newark-Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in Delhi and currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are traveling to, from or through Delhi. We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies. We encourage customers who are traveling over the next several days to (check for) the latest updates and developments.”