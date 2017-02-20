UP election: In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party eyes a clean sweep, BJP a comeback

The third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh is also the battle for the capital, where long queues were seen outside polling booths on Sunday.

The Lucknow district accounts for nine assembly seats that will be fought over by the BJP, which has seen its influence wane over the years, and the ruling Samajwadi Party that has gained at its expense.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com