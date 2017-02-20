HCC- Home Page
UP election: In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party eyes a clean sweep, BJP a comeback

Added by Indo American News on February 20, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Voters queue up to cast their votes during the third phase of the UP assembly elections in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

The third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh is also the battle for the capital, where long queues were seen outside polling booths on Sunday.

The Lucknow district accounts for nine assembly seats that will be fought over by the BJP, which has seen its influence wane over the years, and the ruling Samajwadi Party that has gained at its expense.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

