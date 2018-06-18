MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

US import tariffs on steel, aluminium: India hits back, to suspend concessions on 30 products

Added by Indo American News on June 18, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Ships unload containers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Ships unload containers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

NEW DELHI: Responding to the US import tariffs on certain steel and aluminium products, India has decided to suspend concessions on 30 products being imported from the US. In a notification to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on June 14, India emphasized that the tariffs will be substantially equivalent to the amount of trade affected due to the US’ measures. The products are likely to include motorcycles, certain iron and steel goods, boric acid and lentils.

“The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations takes the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States, based on the measures of the United States,” the notification read. “India wishes to clarify that suspension of concessions shall be equivalent to the amount of trade affected by the United States’ measures.”

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *