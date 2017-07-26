Eye Level- Home Page
US resumes fast processing of some H1B visa applications

Added by Indo American News on July 26, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump had promised to increase oversight of H1B and L1 visa programmes. Photo: AP

The US has announced resuming faster processing of H1B work visas, popular with Indian IT professionals, for high-skilled foreign professionals in categories exempt from Congress-mandated limit, which are mostly for higher education and scientific research institutions.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

Credit: www.livemint.com

