IAN- Home Page
TravelGuzs- Home Page

US stays policy to deport ‘out-of-status’ foreigners

Added by Indo American News on August 5, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

visa

Traditionally, on being denied an H-1B extension, the employee concerned could immediately return to India without NTA hassles.

By Lubna Kably

MUMBAI: Implementation of a recent policy that would have resulted in initiation of deportation proceedings against foreign nationals who are out of status when their immigration applications (such as for H-1B extensions) are denied has been delayed. 

The deadline for creation of the operational guidelines to issue notices to appear (NTA), which would kickstart the deportation process, was July 28. Issuance of the operational guidance is pending, therefore implementation of the policy is .. 

 
Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *