US stays policy to deport ‘out-of-status’ foreigners

By Lubna Kably

MUMBAI: Implementation of a recent policy that would have resulted in initiation of deportation proceedings against foreign nationals who are out of status when their immigration applications (such as for H-1B extensions) are denied has been delayed.

The deadline for creation of the operational guidelines to issue notices to appear (NTA), which would kickstart the deportation process, was July 28. Issuance of the operational guidance is pending, therefore implementation of the policy is ..