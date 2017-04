Vaishnavi Dhanraj in Sony TV’s Porus

Having entertained audience with its magnum opus shows like Mahabharat, Razia Sultan and currently Karmphal Data Shani, Swastik Productions, headed by producer Siddharth Kumar Tiwari is now gearing up for their mega historical series on Sony TV.

The upcoming mega show is set to unfold the life of king Porus and the team is currently on a casting spree.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com