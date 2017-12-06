Vitamins Needed For Hair Growth And Their Sources

Triggering hair growth is a tricky business. Hair oils, hair creams, hair masks, shampoos, conditioners… there is a plethora of products available in the market which claim to improve your hair quality, strength and growth. However, while indulging ourselves in these fancy hair care processes, we tend to forget that excess chemicals and lack of certain nutrients can also be the reason for depleting hair quality and hair fall. So here is a list of vitamins which are essential for heathy hair:

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is essential for the growth of all kinds of cells. It helps the skin glands in making sebum, an oily substance that moisturises scalp and keeps hair healthy. Sweet potatoes, carrots and spinach are all good sources of vitamin A.

Click here to read more

Credit: ndtv.com