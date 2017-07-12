WB CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over censorship on Amartya Sen’s documentary

Condemning Central Board of Film Certification’s censorship on the documentary made on Amartya Sen, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tweeted, “If somebody of his stature cannot express himself freely, what hope does the common citizen have.” She has also criticised the Modi government saying, “Every single voice of the opposition is being muzzled. Now, Dr Amartya Sen.” The film which was shot separately in 2002 and 2017 was scheduled to release on Friday.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com