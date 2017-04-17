Wealthy Indians worried about Trump changes opt for EB5 immigrant Investor Green Card US visa; H1B and L1 visa concerns

It seems that the Trump administration may bring in further restriction for the H1B specialty worker visa and L1 visa programs (includes the L1A intra-company transfer visa for executives and managers and L1B intra-company transfer visa for specialized knowledge workers). There are also concerns that the EB5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program may become much more difficult in future or may even be cancelled. Wealthy Indians are turning to the EB5 immigrant investor visa to secure a coveted US Green Card ahead of possible changes. The EB5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program enables high net-worth individuals (HNIs) to gain a Green Card and permanent residency for themselves and immediate family members. Indian nationals unlike many other nationals are unable to come under the E2 Treaty Investor or E1 Treaty Trader visa category.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.workpermit.com