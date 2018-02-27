Houston Community College-Home Page
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel warns fans about a fraudster, asks girls to stay alert

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2018.
Television Feed
Karan Patel

Actor Karan Patel, who is one of the very fine actors on Indian television, never minces his words.
Recently, the actor faced the shock of his life when a fraudster tried to use Karan’s name to serve his own interest.

Karan immediately took to social media to let his fans know about the fraudster. He didn’t just put up a post on social media stating the same but also shared a video of himself where he is seen alerting the fans. He displayed a few reports of the fraud, that had occurred in the past.

Credit: timesofindia.com

