Yogi Adityanath asks BJP functionaries to shun contracts
March 27, 2017
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Y
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Sunday asked all BJP office bearers and public representatives not to undertake any contractual work and instead monitor them for effective execution.
He said BJP’s unprecedented win in the recent Assembly elections had only increased the responsibilities of the party and its workers.
Credit: indianexpress.com