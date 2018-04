Zardari and Imran are ‘brothers’, Maryam tells crowd in Swat

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are brothers that have joined hands under a banner that does not represent the people.

In a fiery speech made while addressing a huge crowd at Kabal in Swat, Maryam said, “These two brothers have joined hands under a banner that does not represent the people of Pakistan.”

Credit: dawn.com