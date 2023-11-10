Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Receives “2023 Global Seven Outstanding Humanitarian Award”

HOUSTON: Prominent Community organizer and recognized Volunteer, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh received “2023 Global Seven Outstanding Humanitarian Award” from the Houston International Trade Development Council (HITDC) at their 10th Anniversary Gala. He was nominated for this prestigious recognition for his international impact, exceptional leadership, and outstanding Humanitarian work across the globe and contributions to Houston’s international spirit for over 25 years.

The Global Seven (G7) Awards recognized and celebrated seven outstanding Houston-based international businesses and distinguished personalities that have helped make Houston a competitive player on the global stage. The 2023 Honorees also include Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston.

Present on the occasion was Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry of Pakistan, who also expressed his congratulations to Muhammad Saeed Sheikh for this distinguished award and acknowledgment by the HITDC. He further stated that he was already aware of Mr. Sheikh’s passion and dedication in serving the community and today he is pleased to witness and feel proud to see the mainstream engagement of the Pakistani American Diaspora.

In his appreciation remarks, Mr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, thanked Houston International Trade Development Council (HITDC) for the recognition and support and congratulated the other honorees. He further stated, “I am grateful to Almighty God for enabling me to serve the community and humanity around the globe.” He also expressed his gratitude & acknowledged Mayor Sylvester Turner for his leadership, service, and dedication in bringing diversity, inclusivity, and unity to the Houston community.

Furthermore, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh thanked Chief Patron Syed Javaid Anwar for his generous support and friendship. He thanked everyone who has been part of his journey, from his family to friends, the Consulate General of Pakistan, the Mayor’s Office of Trade & International Affairs, Sister Cities of Houston, and all the team members involved in the various efforts he has coordinated, including the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, Alliance for Disaster Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Medical Bridges, the organizing Committee of Houston Iftar and community media. Mr. Sheikh lauded that he strongly believes that Service to Humanity is the best work of life and success of every effort depends on collaborative efforts, which brings “Blessings in Unity”. He is currently leading several initiatives and strives to continue to serve the Community.

This year’s HITDC Annual event was attended by several members of Consular Corps including Indonesia, Japan, Namibia, Republic of Liberia, Angola, Burkina Faso, Equatorial, Director Mayors Office of Trade & International Affairs Chris Olson, G7 Committee members Mr. Val Thompson, President & CEO- HITDC, Honorable Cynthia L. Blandford, Murad Ajani, Dr. Asim Shah, ILyas Choudry, Dr. Yaqoob Sheikh, Nasrullah Khan, Shah Haleem, and Several other prominent leaders in Business, Education, Finance & World Affairs, City Officials and Media.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh is a Community Organizer & recognized Volunteer. He is a founding member of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA) that was established in 2009. Currently he is serving as President of HKSCA. Additionally, he is also the Coordinator of Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) & the Houston Iftar-Annual Ramadan Dinner with the Mayor of Houston. In the past in recognition of his Community Services, President Donald Trump awarded him the “President’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, which was presented to him by Award founder President George W. Bush. In 2020, for his outstanding work in response to COVID-19 he was recognized by Government of Pakistan on “Foreign Minister’s Honor List”, he also won the Sister Cities International “Volunteer of the Year Award” in 2021, World Affairs Council Global Leader of Influence in 2022 and this year he was recognized by Mayor Sylvester Turner at the City Council.

The 2023 Honorees this year include Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston, “Global Impact;” Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Houston Karachi Sister City Association, “Outstanding Humanitarian;” Honorable Giti Zarinkelk P.E., Honorary Consul of Namibia, “Outstanding Diplomat;” Ivette Mayo, CEO, Power on Heels Fund, Inc., “Outstanding Advocate;” Christina Zhou, Founder and CEO, Pacific One Investment, “Outstanding Community Leader;” Nicole Wilson, NW Investment Properties LTD, “Outstanding International Entrepreneur;” and Alan Helfman, President, Helfman Auto Dealerships, “Outstanding Philanthropist.”

The Houston International Trade Development Council (HITDC) Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. HITDC is actively engaged in developing business and trade relationships in the world’s fastest growing markets in the developing countries of Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central and South America.