Sewa International Meets for 18th National Conference

SCHAUMBERG, IL – May 14, 2024: Sewa International USA, the Hindu faith-based non-profit organization, held its 18th National Conference at IndiaHub in Schaumburg, IL, on May 4 and 5. The conference brought together over 140 volunteers, including Sewa’s directors, advisory board members, executive team leaders, chapter presidents, coordinators, and other functionaries.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and the Consul General of India in Chicago, Somnath Ghosh, attended the event. Krishnamoorthi highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian American community, noting its representation in various fields, including Congress. Referring to the recent census findings, he said the Indian American community is the fastest-growing, best-educated, and most prosperous segment of America. He expressed his support for Sewa International and assured the gathering that he would be a part of all its endeavors.

Bhagavad Gita — The Life Guide

Gauranga Das Prabhu, Director of Govardhan Eco Village in Maharashtra and popular spiritual and motivational speaker, and Jay Shetty, author, life coach, and advisor to global celebrities, participated in a “fireside chat” at the event. Gauranga Das said the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu spiritual treatise, is the best guide to a fulfilling life and mental well-being.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he commended Sewa for its active engagement in giving back to society. Gauranga Das, citing the Gita, said that charity is a duty without expectations. He emphasized the importance of performing duties according to time, place, and circumstance. Drawing a comparison between Lord Krishna’s description of sewa (selfless service) and Sewa volunteers’ work, he said that success lies in living for others.

Jay Shetty said that absorption in any spiritual practice leads to intensity in action and sensitivity in dealings. He praised Sewa for embodying this principle, highlighting Sewa’s intensity in action and commitment, and sensitivity in helping and reaching out to those in need. He commended Sewa for making selfless service the focus of human life, especially in a world distracted by various other pursuits.

Indian Diaspora in 180 Countries

In his opening remarks, Sridhar Talanki, a member of Sewa’s Board of Directors, emphasized the vision of a harmonious, happy world experiencing oneness through sewa, noting that Sewa International has set a benchmark for excellence through its service activities.

Shyam Parande, a member of the Board of Advisors, highlighted the presence of Indians in 180 countries, noting that despite centuries of oppression, Hindu heritage continues to flow like the river Ganga.

Arun Kankani, President of Sewa International, released Sewa’s annual report and announced the new team, including the board of directors, teams, and advisors. He also released a booklet highlighting the milestones of Sewa’s 20-year journey since its founding in 2004.

Venkat Santanaraman, Vice President, Finance, highlighted the remarkable 22% increase in revenues in 2023. Contributions from various sources supported this growth, including 67% from individuals, 14% from family funds, and 10% from matching donations.

Sandeep Khadkekar, Vice President of Marketing, and Swadesh Katoch, Vice President of Disaster Management, led sessions on marketing strategies and impactful initiatives, such as the Bhutanese Refugee Empowerment (BRE) and Sewa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shrinarayan Chandak Honored

Sewa honored Shrinarayan Chandak, a member of Sewa’s Advisory Board and leader of various dharmic causes. Chandak and his wife Asha have lived in the US for the past 55 years, contributing significantly to the Indian American community. Sewa’s Advisory Board members Saumitra Gokhale and Shyam Parande commended Shrinarayan Chandak’s dedication and organizational skills that had strengthened the community’s fabric in the US.