Dr. Satish Gopal Jhingran (1935 – 2018)

When he came to Houston in 1968, he was among a handful of Indian families which had settled in the area and bonded together for life. Many still fondly remember the Indian movie screenings they would hold at the Agnes Arnold Hall at the University of Houston. And they went onto forge cultural and religious organizations that now tie them strongly with their Motherland. Another one of these pioneers, Dr. Satish Gopal Jhingran, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 18, 2018, after a very courageous four month battle with respiratory issues.

Jhingran was born on December 2, 1935 in Kanpur, India, to the late Rajeshwari Devi and Vansh Gopal Jhingran. He was the eldest of their five children. He had his initial schooling in different schools in Indore and Benares and finished High School in Aligarh. He went to BNSD College in Kanpur and then joined King George’s Medical College in Lucknow, India, graduating with a MBBS degree in 1959 and also later an MD

After working for a few years in the department of internal medicine in the College of Medical Sciences in the prestigious Benares Hindu University in India, he came to Houston in 1968 to further his medical education. He was a fellow in The University of Texas M, D. Anderson Cancer Center in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center where he spent two years.

In 1970 he joined the progressive Methodist Hospital also at the Texas Medical Center and distinguished himself as a nuclear physician, becoming the head of the department. He was also a professor at Baylor College of Medicine where he enjoyed teaching and mentoring future generation of doctors until his retirement in 2001. Even after his retirement, he continued working on a part-time basis in the field that he had excelled.

In spite of the pressures of work, Dr. Jhingran always found time for both religious and cultural activities. Within the small Indian community in the early seventies, he was a strong force in founding the Hindu Worship Society along with other like-minded immigrants. He was also one of the founding member of the Indian Doctors Club of Houston where he helped mentor many young Indian physicians. In addition he also took on a leadership role in 1974 in starting the India Culture Center which is still active in promoting Indo-American friendship. This young doctor with boundless energy also found time in 1978 to become an active partner with five others in introducing fine Indian dining at Tandoor Restaurant located in Highland Village.

Jhingran was married to his devoted wife Manju in 1960 who was a big comfort and source of strength in the past 58 years of their married life. He is survived by his son, Shiv “Sonu” Gopal Jhingran who he loved with all his heart and never gave up hope, his daughter Anuj Jhingran who has followed in his footsteps in the medical world, son-in-law Naveen Jaggi, brother, Manoj Jhingran and sister Manjula Sharma. He is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren, Chandni Jaggi, Akshay Jaggi and Sachin Jaggi as well as many nephews and nieces. His very affectionate nature and love of life drew countless friends and loved-ones to him throughout his life and he loved to have his family and friends around him.

Friends and family paid their respects at the funeral service on Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 10:30 to 12:00 PM at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road in Sugar Land. In lieu of flowers, his family has suggested donations in Dr. Satish Gopal Jhingran’s name to Sri Meenakshi Temple, 17130 McLean Road, Pearland, Texas 77584 or a charity of your choice.