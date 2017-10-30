Gujarat elections to set the stage for 2019 Lok Sabha battle

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat elections are not about Gujarat alone—all eyes are on the 2019 general elections.

A thumping win in the Gujarat elections slated for December would not only pave the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) victory in 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign but also boost its performance in other state elections.

Credit: livemint.com