India may impose anti-dumping on certain type of Chinese steel
Added by Indo American News on September 9, 2018.
Saved under Business
In its anti-dumping investigations, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has stated that dumped imports of ‘straight length bars and rods of alloy steel’ from China have increased in absolute terms during the period of the probe (2016-17). (File photo)
NEW DELHI: India may impose an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 185.51 per tonne for five years on certain varieties of Chinese steel with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports of the commodity from the neighbouring country.
JSW Steel Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Usha Martin, Gerdau Steel India, Vardhman Special Steels and Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd had jointly filed an application for initiation of the investigations and levying of anti-dumping duties on the steel.
Credit: indianexpress.com