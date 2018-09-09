India may impose anti-dumping on certain type of Chinese steel

NEW DELHI: India may impose an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 185.51 per tonne for five years on certain varieties of Chinese steel with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports of the commodity from the neighbouring country.

JSW Steel Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Usha Martin, Gerdau Steel India, Vardhman Special Steels and Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd had jointly filed an application for initiation of the investigations and levying of anti-dumping duties on the steel.

Credit: indianexpress.com