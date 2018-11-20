Down Memory Lane & Up on the Highway to the Future – Dil Se Naach 2018

Click here for Photo Collage

HOUSTON: When you put together an amazing Artistic director in a state of the art theater with a master lighting director, sprinkle this mix with a talented dance crew you get a visual treat on stage with music and memories to last a life time. “Dil Se Naach- Yaadon Ki Baraat” was a show meant to take the audience down memory lane but what it ended up doing, is create memorable visions that will linger with the audience for a very long time.

Moksh Community Arts’ fifth production – DSN- Yaadon Ki Baraat (Berry Center, Nov 17, 8 pm) opened to a sold out audience, conceived and directed by Mahesh Mahbubani, choreographed by the amazing Naach Team, and performed by the talented dancers of Naach Houston. The production was supported by the Rungta Foundation, Shelina & Alnoor Malick, Indo American News, Bombay Pizza, DMMS Events and Realtor Sejal Shan.

The overture choreographed by Simran Kotak & Twinkle Khanna clearly marked the coming of a New Naach Generation, a vision realized by Mahbubani, through continual practice, sharing and passing down the dance legacy.

Act 1: Naach Universe a window into the Naach world, blending diverse dance styles with multiple cultures and sounds. The magic of lights, by Arif Memon & Stunning visuals created by Mahbubani accompanied by creative choreography transformed the stage. This act saw some modern hits such as “ChintaaTa” and “Jazba” taking on yesteryear classics like “HumKo AajKal Hai Intezaar”.

Act 2: ‘Naya daur’ A tribute to the new generation, where traditional Bollywood meets modern contemporary styles, with ideas from young choreographers which are welcomed and implemented. This Act featured the much applauded ‘Tareefaan’, choreographed by Anita Vyas, ‘Naah’ and ‘suit suit’ choreographed By Kotak and Khanna.

The student act mesmerized the audiences with a remixed version of Desi Girl and Chammak Challo while Naach’s senior group stormed the stage with “Shola Jo Bhadke” bringing the house down with their young at heart performance. The generational contrast at Naach was evident as the Seniors followed by the 6-8-year-old elementary junior group on stage, dancing to “Pandeyji” from Dabang.

Act 3: Titled ‘Lamhe’ , created an emotional shift, celebrating romance in true contemporary style. Mahbubani’s strength lies in contemporary dance. His collaboration and mentorship with the Naach team, is clearly visible in their growth as choreographers through the visually stunning and lyrical performances on “jab se tere Naina”, “Khalbali ““ Lamhon ke daaman mein”. a very moving “Dil Diya Gallan”

Student Act three opened with the seniors to a comically entertaining “Main Badhiya, Tu Badhiya” and concluding with “Ek Do Teen” bringing the audience to their feet.

Moksh Community Arts a trend setter in community outreach – like last year, Awards were given to key contributors in the creative fields. This year, based on the theme, awards were presented to dancers who excelled over the years and are leaving for college. Manav Rungta, Manasi Rungta, Simran Kotak and Deepa Elangovan were the recipients of the 2018 Dil Se Naach Awards.

Act 4 Finale: Yaadon Ki Baraat, took the dancers and the audience down memory lane with new remixes of “Dilbar”, the original “Le Gayee Le Gayee and current favorite “Zingaat”.

The curtain Call brought the evergreen seniors back again with a rendition of Shammi Kapoor classic “Badan Pe Sitaare” followed by other groups performing to “Dhinka Chika”, “Pallo Latke” “Dance Pe Chance “ & “1234 get on the dance floor”

The Naach Performance team took on the stage to re-do one of their famous finale from six years ago “Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte” still etched in memories of Naach fans from the Miller Outdoor Theater .

Naach Choreographers Anita Vyas, Brinda Patel, Karishma Mehta, Simran Kotak, Twinkle Khanna, Aishwarya Ravat – all under the leadership of Mahesh Mahbubani and Lighting by Arif Memon of DMMS events created this vibrant canvas of dance, lights and visual delight.

Photography by Navin Mediwala ,Videography By Yash Singh, event covered by Aaj TV USA.

Moksh Community Arts thanks Naach Houston for this amazing production and promises to continue the pursuit of its mission: “to create and provide performance platforms through community dance theater performances aimed at the physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing of adults and children”