Free Seminar on Loss of a Spouse – The Life After

HOUSTON: India House, in a strategic partnership with Share Our Secrets (SOS) ,will be joining hands with Indian American Cancer Network (IACAN), and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) to organize a free community outreach program: “The Loss of a Spouse: The Life After ” on Sunday, July 8, 2018 from 3.30 to 5.30 p.m. at India House.

This seminar is a follow-up to the first such seminar held on Oct 29, 2017. India House graciously hosted the program. India House Executive Director Col. Vipin Kumar welcomed the attendees and Dr. Rathna Kumar served as the emcee.

The speakers touched upon several aspects of life of a surviving spouse from emotional issues to financial matters covering the period starting immediately after the death of the spouse to long-term life. The program proved to be a huge success. Feedback was very positive, suggesting that such a program was much needed in the community, and requested similar and related follow-up programs.

The organizers now believe that this topic should have multigenerational relevance and that the separation from a spouse can occur upon death or incapacitation due to age-related ailments. Being prepared for such an eventuality is important for couples and will greatly help the survivor/caregiver face the situation. So, the program is not meant only for widows and widowers, but also to help senior citizen couples to plan and live rest of their lives happily to the fullest extent possible. Younger generation may also find the seminar useful as it helps them to understand the issues facing their parents, or if an accidental death separates the family.

The July 8th seminar will address topics such as key actions to be taken when one of the spouses passes away, the stages of shock, denial and emotions of losing a long-term companion or a bread winner. The panelists will comment on communications to friends and relatives, funeral arrangements, documents to be gathered, accessing various benefits such as social security, pension, life insurance, and handling various challenges involved with financial issues, including wills, bank accounts, brokerage accounts, and retirement accounts.

A representative from Social Security Administration will discuss survivor benefits and recent changes to SS benefits. Our community leaders, who are the panelists, will discuss all the other topics.

The first segment of the program will include comments from the four panelists, and the second segment will be a moderated Q & A session, in which the panelists will address questions from the audience.

Please register for the seminar using the following link: www.indiahouseinc.org/loss-of-spouse/. For further information, please contact: Share Our Secrets (SOS): atma.ram1@gmail.com; India House: vipin@indiahouseinc.org, 713-929-1900; IACAN: iacannetwork@gmail.com, 713-370-3489; IACCGH: iaccgh@iaccgh.com, 713-624-7131.