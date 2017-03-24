Houston Celebrates BJP Victories in India’s State Elections

HOUSTON: OFBJP Houston organized Vijay Diwas celebrations on March 19, at Bhojan restaurant. The event was attended by close to a 100 jubilant BJP supporters who danced and sang patriotic songs as they registered their happiness over BJP forming government in 4 states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Welcoming all the guests, Houston OFBJP Coordinator Achalesh Amar also drew their attention to BJP’s stupendous performance in municipal elections in several states recently (most noticeably in Maharashtra and Orissa) and urged the karyakartas to broaden the base even further. He requested them to support the nation building exercises by contributing to India Development Foundation of Overseas Indians (IDF-OI), a non-for-profit trust established by Govt of India.

Swatch Bharat Mission, National Mission for Clean Ganga and other state specific projects can be funded through this.

Noted philanthropist and senior most community leader Ramesh Bhutada spoke about the significance of these victories. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of central govt since 2014 and said the current victories are “a stamp of approval for the policies brought by Modi govt and an indication of maturing of Indian democracy”.

Winner of 2012 Pravasi Bhartiya Samman, Dr. Kalpalata Guntapalli touched upon the role played by women in supporting BJP in large numbers, thanks to the central governments pro women initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna. She attributed the success of current Modi govt and recent victories to three important factors: Trustworthiness, Incorruptibility and Infrastructure development.

Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay, well renowned cardiologist and intellectual, mesmerized the audience with his take on “Changing face of Bharat”. Pointing to the appointment of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he said that monumental changes are sweeping Bharat. “The current election showed who we are, what is our Dharma and there is no need to import Western Philosophy” he emphasized.

A beautiful rendition by Hasita Kartick in Sanskrit and Hindi exhorting the audience to join the growing BJP movement has already gone viral on social media clocking in over 25 thousand views in less than 2 days. It can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/ PMOIndiaReportCard/videos/ 1388015521258133/

Achalesh Amar introduced the entire OFBJP team to the audience and encouraged them to reach out to any of the members with any development agenda related issue. Pankaj Patel and Sreedhar Kanchankuntla as the two co-cordinators, Annant Srivastav as the membership coordinator and Sangeeta Dua as the “Women and Youth Coordinator, with additional charge of Media” comprise the OFBJP Houston team. The event was attended by many prominent community leaders of greater Houston area.