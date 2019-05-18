India House /SOS Continues Life After Seminar Series: Sustainable Income in Retirement

HOUSTON: Most Retiree and soon-to-be Retiree’s desire to live a healthy and comfortable retired life, travel to exotic places on their bucket list, and spend quality time with family and friends. However, retirees’ may feel anxious of whether their life savings will outlast theirs and their spouse’s lives and whether they are able to leave some legacy. This anxiety is exacerbated by the increasing turbulence in the geopolitical environment and the information overload from the internet economy.

Share Our Secrets (SOS), in partnership with India House, is organizing a free educational program which will provide suggestions on how retirees and soon-to-be retirees may achieve some of their retirement goals (comfortable lifestyle, leaving a legacy, etc) through careful planning and implementation.

The program is titled Sustainable Income Stream for Retirement, and will be on June 9th, 2019 from 4 to 6:30 PM at India House. The program will cover common threats to income during retirement years, strategies to mitigate these threats, and share some personal anecdotes and experiences. The program is for audiences who are approaching retirement as well as those currently in retirement, and both spouses are encouraged to attend.

The program will host Dr. Mohan Kuruvilla, Senior Professor of Practice at the University of Houston Bauer College of Business and current President of the Houston CPA Society.

Dr. Kuruvilla will discuss trends and case studies on retirement planning and ways to maintain a sustainable income to enjoy the desired retirement lifestyle. This will be followed by ample Q & A time with Dr. Mohan Kuruvilla CPA, Anasuya Kabad, CFP® from Jaykay Wealth Advisors Inc, A. J. John, from Wheatstone LLC, and a senior sharing their personal experience.

Share Our Secrets (SOS) is an educational organization, which conducts a gamut of programs for educated young people to teach them skills that are not taught in college curriculums and enabling them to succeed in their careers. SOS also conducts various community outreach events, on topics of interest to Houstonians, and specifically for seniors that could benefit them in their retired lives.

India House is a community center which provides a myriad of services & activities, either free or at a highly discounted price, including Charity Clinic, Sareen Clinic, Yoga, Meditation, After School, Technology Classes for Seniors, Vedanta Study, Hindi Language, Sanskrit Language, Legal Consultations, Dance Classes, Cricket and informative/ educational seminars. India House, in partnership with Food Bank of Houston, has recently started a program to distribute food to disadvantaged members of the neighboring community. All are welcome to volunteer at these events