India’s 72nd Independence Day Celebrations @ India House

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: Commemorating India’s 72nd year of independence, a grand event was organized at India House on Wednesday, August 15 at 10:30 am. Patriotism and love for the motherland could be seen as the enthusiastic crowds started pouring in from 10 am onwards to celebrate the triumph of free India. The event was attended by about 160 patriotic people, inspite of the celebration being held on a weekday. It was an emotional sight to see, where people sang to the tunes of the patriotic songs that were being played throughout. The attendees included luminous personalities like Congressman Pete Olson, Congressman Al Green, Heads and representatives of many Indo-American organizations, Democratic candidates running for political offices like Sri Preston Kulkarni and Juli Mathew.

The event commenced with the hoisting of American, Indian, Texas and India House Flags. Congressman Pete Olson hoisted the American Flag, Trustees of India House – Dr. Durga Agrawal, Dr. Virendra Mathur, and Jugal Malani, hoisted the Indian Flag. Anil Aggarwal and Kul Bhushan Uppal hoisted the Texas Flag and Jiten Agarwal hoisted the India House Flag. As the participants paid their respects to the Nation, the flag waving was followed by renditions of National Anthems of USA and India, melodiously sung by Kruthi Bhatt. Patriotism could be seen as the crowd saluted the National Flag with pride in their hearts. People from all walks of life had gathered to witness the flag rise up to the tune of the Indian National Anthem. This gesture holds sentiments of several generations of Indians who sacrificed a lot for the freedom of India and we could see moist eyes as the Indian flag rose up the pole. This emotional experience followed by a gathering at Brij-Sunita Agrawal Hall. Col. Vipin Kumar, Executive Director India House warmly welcomed the guests. He called upon Jugal Malani, the President of India House to share his views. Malani gladly introduced the dignitaries present who expressed their views.

Dr. Virendra Mathur shared excerpts from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech addressed to the nation from Red Fort, New Delhi, India. Congressman Al Green congratulated everyone on the 72nd Independence Day and mentioned, “Today I am proud to be a part of this celebration. It’s a special day for me because you have invited me here and included me as part of your family. India House has always opened its doors to me and like me it has welcomed everyone who wants to be a part of this community. I thank India House for this”. Stating this he presented the certificate or recognition to India House.

Expressing his love for India, Congressman Pete Olson said, “I love India and have enjoyed meeting India’s Prime Minister Modi four times”. He gave insights about the strengthening bonds between India and America. He also assured that he looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Houston. In his ending note, he thanked India house for its dedication and hard work and for doing a tremendous job in raising funds and supporting hurricane Harvey victims. He also presented the certificate or recognition to India House. In an emotional speech, Dr. Durga Agrawal reminded everyone the reason for our freedom. He mentioned that our freedom fighters are the reason we are here today, and it is because of their struggle and their sacrifice that we see today the way it is. He said, “I am proud to be born in the largest democracy in the world- India, and I am proud to be an American”.

Patriotic and classical songs sung by Kruthi Bhatt, who recited Bharat Anokha Rag Hai, and Dr. Rucha Seth who sang ‘E mere watan ke logo’ and ‘Sare jahan se accha’ followed his speech. Col. Vipin Kumar thanked all the attendees, sponsors, volunteers and staff for supporting this event. He encouraged everyone to sponsor India House events considering the noble cause behind it. The sponsors this August are Energy Guru for Yoga, Sethna Financial Group for Charity Medical Clinic, Stephanie Madan for Urban Youth Program.

Scrumptious refreshments sponsored by Umang Mehta of Deep Food and Madras Pavilion awaited the enthusiastic crowd. The event was brought to life with an excellent live sound system provided by Darshak Thacker from Krishna Sounds Productions. The credits to the glamorous decor of India house goes to Touch of Elegance.

For more information on India House and its various programs visit www.indiahouseinc.org or email vipin@indiahouseinc.org or call at 713-929-1900.