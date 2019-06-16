Indologist Sees Modi’s Second Term Favorable to the Hindu Agenda

HOUSTON: Indologist Dr. Koenraad Elst, who is the topmost Hindu Renaissance scholar in the world today, delivered a lecture on Saturday, June 1 in the afternoon titled ‘Hindu Agenda On Modi Time’ right after the election results came in from India at the Holiday Inn Westchase.

Dr. Elst, Ph.D. is a Hindu Renaissance scholar from Belgium, whose lifelong dedication to the intellectual empowerment of Hindus and ideological defense of Hinduism have enabled a large number of Hindus to fight for the Hindu cause. Dr. Elst has written on a wide variety of subjects within the larger discipline of Indology.

Dr. Elst started his lecture with comments on his last book on the subject titled ‘On Modi Time’ which he wrote ten months after the BJP came to power in 2014, noted that Modi was already well-known as a development leader in his home state of Gujarat when he was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister. His first term saw many great achievements on the economic front. Campaigns such as ‘Swachha Bharat’ made real difference on the ground.

However, the pursuit of the Hindu Agenda has been slow throughout the first term. One of the biggest draw is from the constitutional infirmities wherein Hindu organizations like R.K. Mission were vying for declaring themselves as non-Hindu for obtaining material benefits. The most disadvantageous to the Hindus is Article 30 of the constitution which effectively yields constitutional discrimination against Hindus. The 2008 Right to Education Act, championed by the Congress and Communist combine, was another nail in the coffin of Hindus. This is an area where Modi government needs to do something substantial to end discrimination against Hindus.

Modi’s second term has started with a strange twist with ‘earning the trust of minorities.’ This is a very bizarre position right after a massive and decisive mandate. There was no political need to adopt such a posture. Such posture is a tell-tale signs of the psychological siege that may still exist. The magnitude of the Modi mandate should be seen as a second chance for the Hindus. Instead, it appears to being burdened by the ghosts of the past.

Speaking on triple talaq and Uniform Civil Code, Dr. Elst added that these are truly a secular agenda. These are not part of the Hindu agenda. Hindus should focus on their agenda, and get things done as per their civilizational interests, and not fritter away their energies in pursuing the secular agenda. For India, Hinduism and Hindus, the wind is blowing differently, compared to past decades. This is the time to consolidate the gains, and press ahead with seeking equality with others in the constitution of India, which institutionalizes discrimination against the Hindus. Dr. Elst’s advocated Hindu lobbying within the BJP and outside of it, to end systemic discrimination against the Hindus.

Dr. Elst was in the city as part of the 16 city U.S. lecture tour organized by the Global Hindu Foundation. The Houston program was organized by Srini Katta, Neeta Pahwa and Anjana Chatterjee. Dr. Elst was hosted by Shri Gopinath and Shrimati Renuka Mistry. The public program was moderated by Srini Katta.