The Baton is Handed Over to the New Executive Committee at India House

HOUSTON: India House is delighted with the election of their new Executive Committee, full of experience, energy and vibrancy, that promises to take India House to even greater heights. Unanimously elected during the elections held at O.P. Jindal Center, India House, it welcomes their newest and confident Executive Committee led by Jugal Malani – President; Mohit Agrawal – VP Operations; Anil Aggarwal – VP Finance; Vikie Agrawal – Treasurer; Manu Gupta- Secretary; Rajinder Soni- Joint Treasurer, Manish Rungta-Immediate Past President and Sam Merchant, Council Chairman. In the first meeting of the Executive Committee, Jiten Agarwal was appointed as Ambassador of India House.

The new Executive Committee with highly qualified individuals brings in vast experience to India House. As an accomplished businessman, Jugal Malani brings in his proactive and productive skills to the committee, along with Mohit’s effective business operation skills, Anil’s vast global experience and Vikie’s financial expertise; together they form an effective team. Bringing in their business acumen, planning and financial strategy Manu and Rajinder form an ideal support system. Manish’s experience and Jiten’s tech skills and market savviness will be helpful for the newly elected committee, Sam’s outreach will strengthen the organization.

India House would like to thank their outgoing Executive Committee for an impressive tenure and for showcasing India House at the fore-front of community-building.