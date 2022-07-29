Pearland, TX – The fourth annual “Puranava” Indian Culture Fest will be held at the Pearland Town Center Pavilion on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Cultural performances will begin from 5 pm onwards, with dance, chess and art competitions starting from 1 pm onwards. This culture fest is a free and open, public event.

“Pura” means ancient and “Nava” means new or modern. True to its name this festival, which is presented by Global Organization for Divinity along with Love to Share Foundation America, aims to provide attendees an experience of India’s vibrant, age-old culture which is still an integral part of modern India.

This project is supported by a City of Pearland Cultural Arts Grant program from the City of Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Honorable Mayors of both Pearland and Manvel are expected to grace the event.

As part of this culture fest celebration, there will be several youth competitions that are open to participants from all cultural backgrounds. Chess, Art, and Indian Classical Dance contests will be held on Aug 13 at the venue from 1 pm onwards. Indian classical music competition will be held online on Aug 5, and a ‘Heritage Quiz on India’ will be held online on Aug 6. Competition guidelines and registration info is available at www.puranava-usa.org.

