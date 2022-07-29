4th Annual Puranava Festival in Pearland
Saved under Arts & Culture, Community, Headlines, Religion
-
Pearland, TX – The fourth annual “Puranava” Indian Culture Fest will be held at the Pearland Town Center Pavilion on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Cultural performances will begin from 5 pm onwards, with dance, chess and art competitions starting from 1 pm onwards. This culture fest is a free and open, public event.
“Pura” means ancient and “Nava” means new or modern. True to its name this festival, which is presented by Global Organization for Divinity along with Love to Share Foundation America, aims to provide attendees an experience of India’s vibrant, age-old culture which is still an integral part of modern India.
This project is supported by a City of Pearland Cultural Arts Grant program from the City of Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Honorable Mayors of both Pearland and Manvel are expected to grace the event.
As part of this culture fest celebration, there will be several youth competitions that are open to participants from all cultural backgrounds. Chess, Art, and Indian Classical Dance contests will be held on Aug 13 at the venue from 1 pm onwards. Indian classical music competition will be held online on Aug 5, and a ‘Heritage Quiz on India’ will be held online on Aug 6. Competition guidelines and registration info is available at www.puranava-usa.org.
From 5 pm onwards, there will be cultural arts performances with Indian classical and folk dances and music from different Indian regions, both on stage and on the street; activities including arts, crafts, henna and rangoli; lots of photo ops; Indian food; a bazaar with vendor booths featuring local businesses, and much more.
Love to Share Foundation America is also conducting a food drive and a hurricane-preparedness drive leading up to this event, benefiting the Pearland Neighborhood Center. Representatives from PNC will receive the collected donations at the event.
For more information about Puranava, the drives, for sponsorships or to reserve a vendor booth space, call 281-402-6585, visit www.puranava-usa.org or our Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1246824112758950/.
For more information about Global Organization for Divinity or our beautiful new Pearland-area house of worship – ‘Sri Aishwarya Srinivasa Perumal Temple’ at Namadwaar – located at 9120 Bailey Ave, Manvel TX, visit houston.godivinity.org or our Facebook page GOD Namadwaar Houston.