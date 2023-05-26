‘7 Letters to My Daughters’: A Book Launch by Houston’s Own Rani Puranik

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: An elegant book launch was staged Wednesday, May 24 at the Julia Ideson building of the Houston Public Library for first-time author Rani Puranik.

Puranik has written an autobiographical novel of her personal emotional, spiritual and corporate journey in the form of letters written to her two daughters, Bhakti and Sharayu, divided into seven, seven-year chapters of her life. Puranik is the owner, Executive Vice President, and Global CFO of Worldwide Oilfield Machinery (WOM).

Headquartered in Houston, WOM has manufacturing and service facilities in Scotland, Singapore, and Pune, India. The company was founded by her father Sudhir Puranik. The family also operataes an Indian restaurant “Mahesh’s Kitchen” in Sugar Land’s Town Centre.

The book launch was attended by about 100 friends and well features. The guests were treated to champagne, winer and hors d’oeuvres before Rani’s interview on stage by NPR’s host Ernie Manouse.

During the interview, Rani spoke candidly about how she was bracketed by her gender and her upbringing in the Indian culture to take on the roles of daughter, sister, wife, and mother, but was able to withstand life’s difficult decisions “repectfully and politely” and has now achieved spiritual growth and corporate success.

In a foreword note to her wellwishers who had purchased the book, Rani said, “I am humbled by the opportunity to share my thoughts and my imagination with you and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for your support. My grateful wish is for these words to touch you soul and for you to discover something profound about yourself.”

The book is published by Morgan James Publishing, NY.