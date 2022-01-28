73rd Republic Day Celebrated from the Himalayas to Houston

India’s 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with unbridled enthusiasm throughout the Indian diaspora — from the peaks of the Himalayas to Deccan plains of Hyderabad to our own City of Houston. The Indian tricolor was unfurled at the Indian Consulate, India House and Gujarati Samaj of Houston.

In the evening, a celebration took place at the home of Consul General of India in Houston Aseem Mahajan. Among the dignitaries who attended included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green, FB County Judge KP George, Judge Juli Matthew, and UH Chancellor Renu Khator.

A gathering of about 150 invited guests listened as the speakers spoke about the growing ties between India, the largest democracy, and the US, the oldest democracy.