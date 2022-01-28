73rd Republic Day Celebrated from the Himalayas to Houston
Indo-Americans in Houston gathered outside India House to unfurl the flags of India, United States, Texas and India House to celebrate India’s 73rd Republic Day on January 26 morning.
India’s 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with unbridled enthusiasm throughout the Indian diaspora — from the peaks of the Himalayas to Deccan plains of Hyderabad to our own City of Houston. The Indian tricolor was unfurled at the Indian Consulate, India House and Gujarati Samaj of Houston.
In the evening, a celebration took place at the home of Consul General of India in Houston Aseem Mahajan. Among the dignitaries who attended included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green, FB County Judge KP George, Judge Juli Matthew, and UH Chancellor Renu Khator.
Consular staff gathered on the steps of the Indian Consulate after unfurling of the Indian tricolor by Consul General Aseem Mahajan.
A gathering of about 150 invited guests listened as the speakers spoke about the growing ties between India, the largest democracy, and the US, the oldest democracy.
The jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at the icy heights of Himalayas. From the heights ranging from 12,000 to 17,500 feet, the Himveers (ITBP jawans) unfurled the national flag in the border areas of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh where at places, the minimum temperature at places is minus (-) 45 degree Celsius.
A total of 24 tableaux were a part of the Republic Day parade, including a dozen from the states and UTs, nine Union Government and three from the Armed Forces.
People hold a 300-meter long Indian national flag on the eve of India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations in the old city of Hyderabad. (Str/Xinhua)