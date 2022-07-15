Minor League Cricket Matches at Houston Cricket Festival in Moosa Stadium
PASADENA, CA: Minor League Cricket (MiLC) announced today that the Houston area’s inaugural Cricket for the Community Festival will take place on Sunday, July 24 at Moosa Stadium, America’s newest accredited international cricket venue located in Pearland, TX. The event is free for all fans to attend.
The community day of cricket will feature the Lone Star Athletics hosting local rivals the Houston Hurricanes in the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship (MiLC) presented by Sunoco, with the game set to start at 2.30 PM CST. The Athletics feature two of the leading batters in MiLC from the 2021 season, Nitish Kumar and Jannisar Khan, while the Hurricanes’ roster includes USA National Team star Ali Khan and West Indian international Ashley Nurse.
Prior to that, fans can enjoy seeing the Dallas Mustangs take on the St. Louis Americans in a morning matchup set to start at 10.30 AM CST. The Mustangs feature big-hitting New Zealand star Corey Anderson, while the Americans’ attack is led by South Africa’s Justin Dill.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with international star cricketers, enjoy food from local food trucks, music, giveaways and other entertainment including fan activations from Toyota and Sunoco. Young fans will have the opportunity to take part in a cricket clinic at 1.30 PM. New fans of the game will have the opportunity to learn about the world’s second most popular sport in a special “Cricket 101” fan zone. Registration for the event is encouraged at www.minorleaguecricket.com/
Houston. Gates will open at 10 AM.
Moosa Stadium, located at 5515 McKeever Rd #100, Pearland, TX 77584, officially became the second One Day International accredited ground in the United States this year, and hosted twelve One Day Internationals in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in May and June.
“The Houston Cricket for the Community Festival will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to come out to see rising local talent and established international stars take the field at Moosa Stadium,” said the founder and owner of Moosa Stadium, Sakhi Muhammad. “The day will be filled with fun activities for all the family, with the chance to meet-and-greet with star players, enjoy local food and music, and much more. We look forward to welcoming the area’s cricket community to Moosa!”
The action at Moosa Stadium will take place on the fifth weekend of play for the Toyota Minor League
Cricket Championship’s second season. The season will run for eight weeks of regular season action nationwide this summer and conclude with Conference semi-finals held Aug. 20-21 and Finals Weekend over Aug. 27-28.
ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE CRICKET
Minor League Cricket (MiLC) is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for city-based teams from across the United States, launched in 2021 with 26 teams taking part in the 2022 season. The most extensive competition in American cricket, MiLC provides a foundational structure as a pathway to Major League Cricket and the United States National Team for the nation’s best players.
Prior to that, fans can enjoy seeing the Dallas Mustangs take on the St. Louis Americans in a morning matchup set to start at 10.30 AM CST. The Mustangs feature big-hitting New Zealand star Corey Anderson, while the Americans’ attack is led by South Africa’s Justin Dill.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with international star cricketers, enjoy food from local food trucks, music, giveaways and other entertainment including fan activations from Toyota and Sunoco. Young fans will have the opportunity to take part in a cricket clinic at 1.30 PM. New fans of the game will have the opportunity to learn about the world’s second most popular sport in a special “Cricket 101” fan zone. Registration for the event is encouraged at www.minorleaguecricket.com/
Moosa Stadium, located at 5515 McKeever Rd #100, Pearland, TX 77584, officially became the second One Day International accredited ground in the United States this year, and hosted twelve One Day Internationals in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in May and June.
“The Houston Cricket for the Community Festival will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to come out to see rising local talent and established international stars take the field at Moosa Stadium,” said the founder and owner of Moosa Stadium, Sakhi Muhammad. “The day will be filled with fun activities for all the family, with the chance to meet-and-greet with star players, enjoy local food and music, and much more. We look forward to welcoming the area’s cricket community to Moosa!”
The action at Moosa Stadium will take place on the fifth weekend of play for the Toyota Minor League
Cricket Championship’s second season. The season will run for eight weeks of regular season action nationwide this summer and conclude with Conference semi-finals held Aug. 20-21 and Finals Weekend over Aug. 27-28.
ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE CRICKET
Minor League Cricket (MiLC) is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for city-based teams from across the United States, launched in 2021 with 26 teams taking part in the 2022 season. The most extensive competition in American cricket, MiLC provides a foundational structure as a pathway to Major League Cricket and the United States National Team for the nation’s best players.