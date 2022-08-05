HOUSTON: Hindus of Greater Houston is celebrating its grand 11th Annual Hindu Youth Awards on Sept 10, 2022, at the newly renovated KM auditorium at Sri Meenakshi Temple. This year marks the 75th year of Indian’s independence and the Prime Minister of India has coined the celebrations as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Hindus of Greater Houston has elected to commemorate this milestone celebrations in a unique way by honoring 75 Hindu youth from more than 40 organizations and Temples in the Greater Houston area.

The picture of 75 Hindu youth on a stage, proud of their achievements and service being recognized would be the most memorable and apt story that Houston can present to Mother India on its 75th year of Independence. We are certain that it will be a gift very well received by the leaders and people of India.

The youth awards, promotes and celebrates the youth, helps networking, prepares them to be highly successful leaders, and motivates them to continue practicing and promoting the Hindu culture through their lifetime.

The Keynote speaker is a very well read, eloquent and most sought out personality Mr. Partha S. Ghosh who will inspire the youth with his address “Inspiring youth leaders through Hindu philosophy”. This will be an address not to miss.

The Consul General of India Mr Aseem Mahajan and his offices have graciously accepted to attend this event as part of the celebrations. The event includes cultural programs, inspiring speech, youth recognition and a special dinner with 75 desserts reminding us of the 75 sweet years of Indian Independence. Let us all join hands in this unique event created and presented by Hindus of Greater Houston and show our solidarity and unity of our Hindu Community in applauding 75 of our youth who will take on the reins in future.

To attend this spectacular event and for further details please visit our website www. https://www.hindusofhouston.org