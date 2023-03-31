IndiaTX Announces Houston’s Largest Indo American Trade Show in June 2023

HOUSTON: IndiaTX, a platform for Indo American business owners to network and connect with each other, is proud to announce the upcoming “Indo American Tradeshow” in Houston, Texas. The two-day event, taking place on June 9th and 10th, 2023, is one of the largest Indian Tradeshows in Houston, and is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees and 50+ exhibitors from various industries.

The Indo American Tradeshow is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services, and to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations. With both 10×10 and 10×20 booth sizes available, businesses of all sizes can participate in this exciting event.

IndiaTX is committed to supporting the Indian community in America, and the Indo American Tradeshow is just one of the many ways they are doing so. By bringing together businesses and entrepreneurs from diverse industries, IndiaTX is creating a vibrant ecosystem where ideas can be shared, partnerships can be formed, and growth

can be achieved.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Indo American Tradeshow in Houston,” said Mr Alpha Mahatvaraj, the Co-Founder of IndiaTX. “This is a great opportunity for businesses to connect with each other and grow together. We have already received a lot of interest, and we expect the event to be a huge success.” Booth bookings are now open, and interested businesses can book a booth at the Indo American Tradeshow by visiting the IndiaTX website at www.indiatx.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of one of the largest Indian Tradeshows in

Houston and to connect with the vibrant Indo American business community.

About IndiaTX IndiaTX is a platform for Indo American business owners to network and connect with each other to grow their businesses together in Texas. The organization offers a range of services, including business networking events, business listing, and marketing support. Through its initiatives, IndiaTX is committed to supporting the Indian community in America and promoting the growth of Indo American businesses in Texas. For more information, please visit www.indiatx.com. Contact : info@indiatx.com