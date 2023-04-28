Dartex Aptek at 2023 Offshore Technology Conference

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: After a well attended event last year, exhibitors and participants from across the world are once again gearing up for the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference, warily confident of a resurgence in the oil and gas industry. The four-day event will be held again at from Monday, May 1 through May 4 at the NRG Park and Stadium.

For the fourth time, Dartex Industries, started by the veteran oil and gas professional T.J. Sinha manned his own booth within the Danish Pavilion area. Dartex Industries has a plant in Delhi to manufacture high pressure gaskets, flanges, needle valves and flowline equipment. Sinha has worked worldwide in the oil industry for the past 48 years and has established offices in Faridabad (southeast of Delhi), Houston and Esbjerg, on the western coast of Denmark.

Sinha has developed a professional network of clients worldwide. He welcomes people to his Dartex Industries Booth No:1662 which will displaying the APTEK brand of Instrumentation Valves.