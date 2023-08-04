75 Days of Hope: BAPS Hosts Blood Drive in NJ

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ: BAPS Charities, in collaboration with local hospitals and organizations, proudly announces the commencement of a blood donation drive at the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey. This extraordinary event will last for over ten weeks, making it one of the largest blood drives in the state. With an ambitious target of collecting no less than 6,000 pints of blood, the drive has the potential to impact and save up to 18,000 lives.

The blood drive welcomes all eligible donors and invites participation from the local Robbinsville community and those living across North America. Anticipating a substantial turnout, organizers expect thousands of donors to come from nearly every corner of the USA and Canada. The donated blood will be distributed to hospitals and organizations within the region. Notable partners supporting this noble cause include the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, New Jersey Blood Services, RWJBarnabas Health, Vitalant, and The American Red Cross, who have joined hands with BAPS Charities to ensure the sustainability and success of this life-saving initiative.

Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried (@mayordavefried), along with Council President Deborah Blakely and Councilwoman Christine Ciaccio, inaugurated the blood drive, marking yet another significant chapter in Mayor Fried’s unwavering commitment to community service. Renowned for his impactful “Pay it Forward” initiative, which has raised over $450,000 for those in need, as well as his advocacy for barrier-free housing, Mayor Fried recognized the Akshardham blood drive as a crucial opportunity to give back to the community. Expressing admiration for the Akshardham campus, Mayor Fried enthusiastically stated, “The scale of this operation is truly unique, and I’m excited to be a part of it. The selfless mission that BAPS has is an inspiration to all of us, and I’m glad that they chose Robbinsville.”

Looking back on the selfless service of volunteers during a previous blood drive hosted by Robbinsville Township, Mayor Fried shared, “We were having a difficult time with volunteers. We called up BAPS at 10:30 am and by 3 pm, we had to call back and say, ‘Okay, you need to stop sending volunteers’. The volunteerism they have is truly remarkable and you see it here in this facility.” Councilwoman Ciaccio, a respected member of the Robbinsville township council since 2007, also echoed these sentiments.

At the heart of the blood drive campaign lies one of the core aspirations of Akshardham: to inspire selfless service for the betterment of society. Council President Blakely remarked, “There is so much diversity in Robbinsville, which is amazing. When we come together as a community, you learn from each other, you understand each other, and you start to get more involved. I thank you guys for doing this.”

BAPS Charities holds an impressive historical record of hosting nearly 500 blood drives in the US alone since 2006. With their tireless efforts toward generating enough blood to save an astounding 56,000 American lives, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to continually contributing to national healthcare. Notably, BAPS Charities’ global impact spans back to 1981, with numerous large-scale blood donation drives conducted worldwide. In furthering its mission to make a difference, the organization has also partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to raise awareness and support for breast cancer.

Sanskruti Brahmbhatt, a dedicated pre-med student at Seton Hall University and the President of the University Blood Initiative, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating, “As a BAPS volunteer, I’m thankful to the Robbinsville and Mercer community for welcoming the Akshardham project and for partnering with us to give back.”

The commencement of this blood donation drive demonstrates the collective strength and compassion of Mayor Dave Fried and the Robbinsville Township, BAPS Charities, and the blood donation organizations of New Jersey. As this campaign progresses, the drive looks forward to positively impacting countless lives and reinforcing the importance of selfless service and unity within the community.

For more information about how you can participate in the blood donation drive, please visit the BAPS Charities website at bapscharities.org.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham:

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is a landmark of Hindu architecture and culture. It stands as a symbol of unity, harmony, and selfless service and bridges the heritage of ancient India with modern America. Created by BAPS and under the inspiration of its revered spiritual leaders Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, this awe-inspiring spiritual sanctuary embodies their visionary guidance and unwavering commitment to humanity.

Akshardham came to life through the unwavering dedication of thousands of volunteers from diverse walks of life and across the globe, making it a true expression of love. Over a span of fifteen years, this collective effort meticulously embraced the Hindu architectural traditions and resulted in the creation of a masterpiece built to withstand the test of time. Envisioned to grace the world for a thousand years to come, Akshardham stands strong, imparting timeless messages of peace, hope, and harmony to future generations.

About BAPS Charities:

BAPS Charities is a global charity active in nine countries across five continents. With over 50 years of experience in humanitarian work, BAPS Charities aims to establish a spirit of selfless service through health awareness, educational services, humanitarian relief, environmental protection & preservation, and community empowerment. In critical times, BAPS Charities has swiftly responded to the needs of affected communities and mobilized volunteers and resources to provide crucial aid. From conducting local activities, such as hosting community health fairs, to global efforts, like sustaining schools and hospitals, BAPS Charities provides a platform for individuals wishing to serve locally and globally.