A Kavi Semmelan that Kept the Packed Hall in Stitches!

HOUSTON: On Friday, August 11, 2023, the International Hindi Association Houston Chapter and India Culture Center, once again hosted the highly anticipated annual event, the Hindi Hasya Kavi Sammellan. Three distinguished poets from India embarked on a North American tour, captivating audiences across 24 different cities before culminating their journey on Labor Day weekend.

The dedicated IHA executive committee members Nisha Mirani, Ajit Patel, and Charlie Patel took care of event day logistics. The responsibility for photography and the slide show was expertly managed by Sanjay Sohoni, who delivered a captivating visual experience before the poets took the podium. The full capacity of over 300 attendees were treated to a sumptuous dinner catered by Indian Summer before the start of the program. The acoustics of the India House hall was exceptional, exceeding expectations.

Swapan Dhairyawan the Event Coordinator and Past President inaugurated the program with a brief overview of IHA and its objectives. He extended gratitude to all the supporters and sponsors before inviting ICC President Malla Mekala to update about ICC upcoming events. Rajiv Bhavsar, President of IHA Houston Chapter extended a warm welcome and shared insightful thoughts. Swapan then introduced Sangeeta Pasrija acknowledging her as instrumental who revitalized the IHA Houston Chapter in 2008 with ICC’s support. She proceeded to provide a concise introduction of the poets.

Dr. Sarita Sharma from New Delhi, the accomplished and popular Geetkaar, skillfully conducted the stage. Her recitations were imbued with profound emotion, each word resonating deeply with the audience. She eloquently explored themes of love, boundaries, devotion, and strength from Indian woman’s perspective culminating in her moving masterpiece, “Maa ki aankhon mein aansu na dena kabhi,” which left not a single eye dry, touching the souls of all present.

Sudeep Bhola from Jabalpur, the youthful and statuesque poet, exuded immense energy. He skillfully engaged the audience with his cleverly crafted political and social satire, inviting active participation in his melodious parodies. Many recognized him from his popular TV show in India, where he humorously satirizes renowned politicians face to face.

Gaurav Sharma’s (from Mumbai) one-liners, two-liners, and four-line jokes/rhymes elicited uproarious laughter and applause throughout the entire hall. His wit and humor flowed seamlessly, creating an atmosphere of continuous amusement.

Several new audience members attending for the first time were thoroughly captivated by the delightful fusion of ghazals, poetry, and laughter, culminating in a two-hour immersive experience of intellectually enriching entertainment.

For more information, visit http://www.hindi.org.