A Noble Soul, Usha Rani Suneja, 88, Passes Peacefully

NEW DELHI: The Suneja family deeply mourns the lossof a remarkable woman, as they announce the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mrs. Usha Rani Suneja, who peacefully departed for her heavenly abode on August

16, 2023. Born on November 20, 1934, she graced this world with her presence, filling it with kindness, compassion, and an abundance of love.

Mrs. Usha Rani Suneja, a beacon of grace and elegance, touched the lives of all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her unwavering spirit, unconditional love, and noble demeanor made her a source of inspiration

for her family and friends alike.

She epitomized the essence of a selfless and caring soul, with kindness and compassion consistently extending her heart and hand to anyone in need. With a heart as vast as the ocean, she was a caring wife, loving mother, a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear friend to many. Her warm radiant smile and comforting presence were a constant source of solace for those around her. She possessed an innate ability to foster an atmosphere of unity and togetherness, strengthening the bonds of family and friendship.

Throughout her journey, Mrs. Suneja demonstrated an unshakeable faith and an enduring optimism that radiated hope to those who crossed her path. Her legacy of love and kindness will live on through the lives she

touched, reminding us all of the immeasurable impact a single life can have on the world.

As the Suneja Family reflects on the memories they shared with their beloved Mumma, they find solace in the knowledge that her spirit will forever dwell within their hearts. Though she may have departed from this physical realm, her legacy of love, compassion, and generosity will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.

Cremation ceremony was held on Monday, August 21 at 10:30 AM at the Punjabi Bagh Crematorium in New Delhi. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life was held on Tuesday, August 22, from 3-4 PM at the Arya Samaj

Mandir in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. In Houston, a Havan followed by Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 10:30 AM -12:30 PM at the Arya Samaj Mandir, 14375 Schiller Road, Houston, TX 77082. Mrs. Usha Rani Suneja will be deeply missed but fondly remembered as a woman of remarkable character, a wellspring of love, and a source of boundless warmth. May her soul find eternal peace and may her memory forever shine brightly in our hearts.

She is survived by her sons Dr. Pradeep Suneja (wife Amita) of New Delhi and Dr. Randeep Suneja (wife Seema) of Katy, Texas, six grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.