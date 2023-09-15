A Radiant Beginning: CMH Welcomes Bala Vihar Students and Families

By Dr. Shreya Sheth

HOUSTON: In a heartwarming and spiritually uplifting event, Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH) celebrated its annual opening of Bala Vihar 2023-24 on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The day was nothing short of magical as children, their enthusiastic teachers, and all sevaks and families of CMH came together to offer prayers and light the way forward.

One of the most captivating sights of the day was the sea of blue that enveloped the premises. The teachers, mentors, and volunteers donned elegant blue attire, symbolizing Chinmaya Mission’s depth of knowledge and devotion. This choice of color not only added to the visual splendor of the event but also carried a profound message of unity, wisdom, and spiritual growth.

The memorable event began with Vedic and Chinmaya Arati praying for the guidance of God and Guru. Then, invoking Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda’s blessings, Acarya Gaurang Nanavaty led a procession of teachers who carried saffron goblets with diyas shining within. As the dedicated teachers lined up in front of all, the young Bala Vihar students arose with diyas in their hands to repeat the Chinmaya Mission pledge. The flickering flames represented the light of knowledge, the eternal flame that Chinmaya Mission aims to ignite in every heart. Melodious voices filled the air, and heartfelt prayers resonated with the spirit of the day – to embark on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. The teachers’ unwavering commitment and love for their students shone through in this special moment.

The theme highlighted for this Bala Vihar year is TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More. In his opening day address, Acarya Gaurang Nanavaty emphasized the greatness of working together and giving our best. With a humorous yet thought-provoking story, he emphasized that diligent study of the scriptures is the key to unlocking happiness that is our essential nature.

After the bright ceremony, children and teachers enthusiastically engaged in icebreaker activities and beginning lessons in their own classrooms. It was an opening day filled with laughter, camaraderie, meaningful connections, and excitement for our year ahead. The Bala Vihar students in their colorful Indian clothes and the teachers dressed in beautiful blue set the tone for what promises to be a transformative, enriching journey ahead.

As the day concluded, it left everyone with a profound sense of purpose and gratitude. Chinmaya Mission Houston stands as a beacon of knowledge, devotion, and inspired seva, guiding the community towards a brighter future. The opening day was a testament to the enduring spirit of Chinmaya Mission, where teamwork and spirituality converge to illuminate the path of self-discovery for all who seek it.

As we reflect on this remarkable day, we are reminded of the profound words of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, the inspiration behind this mission: “The light of wisdom, shining through the scriptures, has always been effulgent; yet, for the one who is veiled in ignorance, it does not shine.” With events like these, Chinmaya Mission Houston is determined to keep this light shining brightly, dispelling the darkness of ignorance, and guiding its sudents towards a life of fulfillment and spiritual awakening.

We will open Bala Vihar registrations in-person on Sundays starting on Sep 24th. Our classes get full very fast. For any questions related to Bala Vihar registrations, please reach out to

CMHregistrations@chinmayahouston.org.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya and its activities please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233