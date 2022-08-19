Akshaya Patra Gala Features Musical Concert by Sanjeevani Bhelande Orchestra

HOUSTON: The Akshaya Patra Houston Chapter held a Musical Concert by Sanjeeivani Bhelande and as a fund-raising event on Saturday August 13th 2022. The hall was filled with melodious music by Sanjeevani and her orchestra for nearly three hours. This event was chaired by Mr. Ashok Shah and supported by Sanjeev Yamdagini, Samrat Bera, Roopa Gir and many others supporting the Houston Chapter. Mayur Shah was the Emcee for the evening.

The event was fully sold out with more than 400 guests in attendance. There were generous donations which resulted in having enough funds to support 7000 children in India for the entire school year. Thanks to our most generous donor Mr. Janardan Thakkar who went above and beyond in support of the children being fed by Akshaya Patra!

Akshaya Patra is a non- profit Organization who feeds millions of school children in India for more than 20 years and featured in Time Magazine, BBC World News and other social platforms. Many children from the low-income families are deprived of education as the children are pushed towards taking up menial jobs to try and support the family. The main purpose of Akshaya Patra is to ensure that these kids come to school for the mid-day meal (sometimes the only meal the kids get to have in a day), attend school and learn and become better citizens of tomorrow! Currently 1.8 million children are being fed and are learning due to the mid-day meal program and gearing up to a better world and future. Akshaya Patra’s goal now is to feed at least 5 million school children everyday by 2025.

How far does your dollar go? An interesting fact: $20 feeds a child back in India for an entire year!

The Houston Chapter would like to thank Sanjivani, all the people and organizations who came forward to help support the event and all the Houstonians who came and donated towards the event and the cause!

If you would like to be involved, please reach out to – apusa.houston@gmail.com . One can still donate at tinyurl.com/AP-Houston.