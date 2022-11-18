Akshaya Patra Hosts Fund Raising Happy Hour

HOUSTON: The Akshaya Patra Houston Chapter hosted a Happy Hour to help raise funds and awareness for the charity that is centered around ending child hunger for school children in India at The Great Heights Brewing Co. on November 11th, 2022. Many young professionals attended and donated generously while networking and enjoying some bites and beverages.

The event took place in the beautiful Barrel Room and was attended by dozens of supporters of the Akshaya Patra. The event was hosted by Janardan Thakkar, Mayur Shah, Sanjeev Yamdagni, Samrat Bera, Shridhar Negamanthan, Naveen Kochoth, and Ashok Shah.

Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest mid-day meal program that serves hot nutritional hygienic school lunches to over 2 million children, out of 65 kitchens, in approximately 20,000 schools, across 14 States and 2 Union Territories in India every school day.



These meals are area specific to the region with spice profiles and ingredients consistent with the children’s local cuisine.



These children come from low-income families who typically make less than $2.00 per day and are unable to afford vegetables, grains, and milk – basically the bare necessities a child needs to grow.



Akshay Patra provides nutritional meals that are specifically engineered to be dense in vitamins and nutrients to support the brain cognitive functions and the body during the most vital stage in a human’s development. These children are given the opportunity to have as many servings they want until full. As a result, the data indicates:



• The children have improved retention and focus

• Strength in Social development

• Attendance and enrollment in school increases

• Substantially Fewer Dropouts (especially in the female population)

• Provides a more restorative sleep that helps cognitive abilities

Akshaya Patra’s goal now is to feed at least 5 million school children everyday by 2025. With a donation of just $100, you can feed 5 children for a whole year.

It almost sounds too good to be true but by minimizing overhead, every dollar that is donated, on average $0.91 makes it directly into the child’s mouth. Akshay Patra prides themselves on absolute transparency.



Akshay Patra is a 501(c)(3) and a 7- time consecutive recipient of the goldshield award of excellence in Financial reporting. The gold standard in this sector internationally. So when you donate to Akshay Patra you have the confidence and peace of mind knowing the majority of your donations go directly to the kids.