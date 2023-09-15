Akshaya Patra Hosts Successful Fundraising Luncheon with Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

HOUSTON: Akshaya Patra, the largest global non-profit organization dedicated to feeding over 2 million school children across India, hosted a remarkable fundraising luncheon on September 8th, 2023, at Kiran’s restaurant in Houston. The event featured the renowned international celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as the chief guest, in support of Akshaya Patra’s mission to ensure no child is left behind in terms of both nourishment and education.

Akshaya Patra, known for its exceptional work, has garnered recognition from esteemed media outlets such as Time Magazine and BBC World News for its noble cause. The organization operates 67 kitchens and serves mid-day meals to children in 22,000 schools across 15 states and 2 union territories in India.

The fundraising luncheon witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 175 attendees, including prominent philanthropists, Houston’s business leaders, Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George, and Mr. Jay Guerrera Guerrero, Regional Director from US Senator John Cornyn’s office. Guests were welcomed by enthusiastic AP Houston volunteers and had the opportunity to take photos with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Kiran Verma.

The event featured multiple guest speakers and a captivating Q&A session with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Kiran Verma, where they discussed their passion for cooking and their long-term association with Akshaya Patra. Both culinary legends emphasized the significance of supporting Akshaya Patra’s mission to provide nutritious meals to underprivileged children. Chef Kiran paid tribute to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor by incorporating one of his signature dishes into the seven-course delectable vegetarian lunch, prepared and served by Kiran’s Restaurant.

Mr. Mayur Shah, the event’s emcee, and the Akshaya Patra team, including Mr. Janardan Thakkar, Mrs. Geeta Rai, Mr. Ashok Shah, Mr. Sanjeev Yamdagni, and many more, played pivotal roles in ensuring the event’s success. Their dedication and tireless efforts are deeply appreciated.

The unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the Houston Chapter Leaders and team Mr. Ashok Shah, Mr. Sanjeev Yamdagni, Mr. Mayur Shah, Mr. Ashish Mehta, Mr. Anand Arya, Mr. Samrat & Jayanti Bera, Mrs. Vaijayanthi Negamanthan, Mrs. Maithily Shah, Mrs. Jhilmil Yamdagni, and Mrs. Linda Thakkar) are deeply appreciated.

The event was sponsored by Mrs. Kiran Verma and Ms. Puja Verma from Kiran’s restaurant, who generously provided the venue, food, staff, setup, and clean-up services. Platinum donors, including Mr. Janardan Thakkar and others, played a crucial role in supporting the event.

Through the dedication of volunteers and the generosity of donors, Akshaya Patra remains committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children in India. The organization strives to ensure that no child goes hungry while in school, contributing to a brighter future for all. To get involved, please contact apusa.houston@gmail.com.

Akshaya Patra extends its heartfelt gratitude to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Mrs. Kiran Verma, Ms. Puja Verma, and the entire team at Kiran’s, as well as the generous Houstonians who supported this event.

Looking ahead, the Houston chapter of Akshaya Patra plans to host more events, donation drives, and community outreach initiatives. As a non-profit organization, Akshaya Patra relies on the support of the local community through donations and volunteering. To volunteer or make a donation, please visit https://www.apusa.org/chapters/texas-houston-chapter/ and https://www.apusa.org/donate/, respectively. All donations are tax-exempt.

Akshaya Patra expresses heartfelt thanks to everyone for their invaluable support towards this noble cause.

