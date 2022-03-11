Are You Ready for an In-Person Holi Fest — Masala Radio’s 13th Houston Holi Festival with Jay Sean

HOUSTON: After what seems to have been a 2 year long winter…people are so excited to celebrate Good over Evil – the Harvest – everything that is fresh, vibrant…ALIVE! Masala Radio 98.7 FM presents the 13th Annual HOUSTON HOLI – the Indian Festival of Colors on SAT MAR 26th 11AM – 5PM. This year’s featuring concert is Billboard Topper JAY SEAN at a new venue – the beautiful VPSS Haveli Temple Grounds at 11715 Belfort Village Drive near 59 @ West Belfort. “We wanted a fresh new place close to endless concrete parking and modern building facilities in addition to vast grounds to play HOLI. The presence of the gorgeous Krishna Temple gives a spiritual vibe to the Ancient Hindu Festival (and a lot of Insta worthy temple carvings, domes, and green arches to boot!).

Organizers are racing against the clock to add new special effects, color bombs, confetti cannons, giveaways, amusement rides, vegetarian street foods & food trucks. Bollywood dance performances will rock the stage from 12 – 3PM, including a Gangubai DHOLIDA dance contest and special Infused Performing Arts presentation of PUSHPA. At 3:30 PM, there will be a Battle of the DJs. Meghani Insurance presents Jay Sean belting his much-loved hits Down, Ride It, Do You Remember, Dance with You & Nakre.

In ancient Hindu texts, the celebration of HOLI came when the devote Prahlad, aided by the divine Protector VISHNU, defeats the evil Holika and her demon brother King Hiranyakashyap. Houston Holi 2022 is riding on a ton of similar faith (and prayers) to overcome all challenges and make this an epic celebration. Generous sponsors, led by Discount Power, Nitya Capital, Pablo’s, and ZEE5 have funded an amazing Festival experience for a low entry starting at $10. Tickets on sale exclusively on Eventbrite.com.

Premier Sponsors include Ramji Law Firm, Bob’s Lounge, Gulshan Enterprises, Neptune Imports Fax Deck, the B & P Team and Bay Way Cadillac the official car of Houston HOLI. Houston Holi is supported by top community organizations Gujarati Samaj of Houston, Hindus of Greater Houston, India Culture Center, International Hindi Association providing ample supply of organic colored powder & pichkaris (water guns) at nominal prices. Freebies include Free Water by Mai USA, Free 1 month ZEE5 subscription, Mango Lassi & Badam Shakes by QuickTea, and Free Chikkis & Cookies by one of India’s leading brands Deep Foods.

The dress code for HOLI is ALL WHITE…so all the beautiful colors show up! Sherwin Williams will be giving away 5000 white T-Shirts at their booth.

Free Parking & Free 3-Min Shuttle is available at METRO West Belfort Park & Ride (just a 10-minute walk to the temple). HOLI Traffic gets intense between 1PM – 3:30 PM, so please arrive early. Pic & Video Gallery, Entertainment Schedule, Parking Map & Tickets Available on HOUSTONHOLI.COM or stay tuned to Masala Radio 98.7 FM.