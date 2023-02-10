Arya Samaj D.A. V School Children Celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day

HOUSTON: D.A.V Montessori & Elementary School a vision of Arya Samaj of Greater Houston was started 23 years ago. It is a unique one of its kind school in the whole of USA providing academic excellence with Spiritual growth combined with the knowledge and appreciation for heritage, culture and language while raising confident and resilient Global citizens. It is accredited by Texas Alliance of Accredited Private Schools (TAAPS). The school serves children 2.5 years through 5th Grade in small class sizes. We have a group of highly qualified, experienced & motivated teachers who provide a loving nurturing environment and help prepare each child to reach their full potential – academically, socially & emotionally.

Preschool to 1st Grade follow the Montessori curriculum and from 2nd to 5th grade we switch to the traditional method of teaching and follow Common Core & TEAKS curriculum. We offer Hindi, Yoga, Moral Science, Prayers, P.E & Art as part of our curriculum. Our graduating 5th Grade students move on to excel in Public and Private Schools.

Our students participate in the Private School Interscholastic Association (PSIA) and last year we were the Elementary School division winners. Our school also participates in the Annual Rodeo Art show and this year we had 9 entries and we won 8 awards of excellence & 1 Finalist award.

D.A.V Montessori & Elementary School is a blend of both worlds; we celebrate both Indian and American culture. Keeping up with this tradition, this year we celebrated India’s 74th Republic Day on 27th January. This year it was a unique celebration. The Indian states were clubbed into North, South, East & West based on their geographic location. The parents & guests were left spellbound as they watched the students & staff dressed up in their state costumes moving in sync with the march past music and dance to their state songs. It was so nostalgic and for a moment we all were transported back to our beloved India. It was a surreal feeling.

This was followed by speeches given by our 5th Grade students who spoke about the origin & significance of Republic Day. It was beautiful to hear everyone sing the American & Indian National Anthems.

The program ended with the announcement & award distribution of the Science Fair winners from 1st to 5th grade. All the projects & presentations were excellent and the judges were challenged in choosing the winners. So proud of all our students who raise the bar every year.

D.A.V Montessori & Elementary School has an Open House on Friday March 3rd & Friday March 10th from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm. School is currently enrolling for the 2023-24 school year and welcomes new families to schedule a tour by emailing director@davhouston.org or calling 281-759-3286. Bus service is available to the Katy area.