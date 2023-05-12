Asia Society Hosts ‘Incredible India’ Cultural Performances, Fashion Show

HOUSTON: Celebrating three generations of fashion, dance, and food, the Incredible India presentation was a collaboration between Asia Society Texas and the Indian Consulate in Houston.

The presentation was emceed by KHOU TV anchor Rekha Muddaraj. The leadership team behind the 75th anniversary of India’s independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) included Annu Rao Naik and Asha Pai Dhume.

A reception following the stage presentation included Indian delicacies catered by Dawat Catering.