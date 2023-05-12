Asia Society Hosts ‘Incredible India’ Cultural Performances, Fashion Show

Added by Indo American News on May 12, 2023.
Saved under Arts & Culture, Community

India’s Consul General Aseem Mahajan poses with the Rhythm India dance group.

HOUSTON: Celebrating three generations of fashion, dance, and food, the Incredible India presentation was a collaboration between Asia Society Texas and the Indian Consulate in Houston.

The presentation was emceed by KHOU TV anchor Rekha Muddaraj. The leadership team behind the 75th anniversary of India’s independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) included Annu Rao Naik and Asha Pai Dhume.
A reception following the stage presentation included Indian delicacies catered by Dawat Catering.

Incredible India fashion show featured second and third-generations of local Indo-Americans.

Three generations of the Malani family

Three generations of the Pasrija family

Young Rhythm India performers dancing the award-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance.