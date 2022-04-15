Attorney George Willy at DNC Retreat

CHARLOTTE: George Willy, a prominent immigration lawyer, was invited to a retreat in South Carolina as member of the Leadership Council of the DNC (Democratic National Committee). At this retreat DNC shared with the members of the council the electoral efforts being made by the DNC both in the upcoming mid-term elections and the Presidential election in the horizon. He had the opportunity to meet and discuss policies with some of the elected officials as well as the DNC leadership.

Mr. Willy served in Governor Ann Richards Administration in the early 90’s and then remained a fixture in the Clinton Whitehouse for many years. He was invited to the Whitehouse for consultations on immigration, South Asian affairs and related matters. After a few years away from politics he has resumed political engagement. He felt that recent attacks on our democracy cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.