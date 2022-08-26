Award for Meena Datt at ‘Evening of Hope’ with Sonu Sood

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: The evening of Tuesday, August 16, 2022 was filled with inspiring stories of people helping each other during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It was aptly entitled ‘Hope’, and was a presentation by Rajender Singh of Star Promotions, featuring Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who shared stories about his work and the Sood Charity Foundation that he established on July 21, 2020.

Sonu Sood is better known for his good looks and acting skills in films like Dabang, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Yuva, Shootout at Wadala and many more. But there is another side to this actor turned philanthropist who has gained respect now as a real-life hero who did amazing work during the pandemic.

The Sood Charity Foundation’s mission is to build a brighter path for the poor and underprivileged in India. To do so, it strives to provide free education, health care, career opportunities and much more to the needy. All over India people are raving about Sood’s humanitarian work.

The evening of dinner and chit chat with Sonu Sood happened at the GSH Event Center on West Bellfort and the Beltway. It was brought to the Houston public by Rajender Singh and sponsored by Anjali and Hari Agarwal; Shalu and Jiten Agarwal; Himadari and Harish Kathrani and Raj and Jugal Malani.

In an informal and cozy setting Sood shared stories about his work, his foundation and praised Rajender Singh for his help. This evening was not so much for films and was not a show. It was an evening of hope for humanity. The emcee of the evening was RJ Olivia.

In his own charming style, Sonu Sood presented an award given by Rajender of Star Promotions to Houston’s very own radio Diva Meena Datt for her amazing community service and excellent radio hosting. The brilliant journalist Sunanda Vashishth gave a dynamic introduction to Datt who was totally surprised and extremely touched by the gesture.