BAPS Celebrates 90th Birthday of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj: A Beacon of Love and Service

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ: “Yours Forever, Sadhu Keshavjivandas” is a signature that has touched hundreds of thousands, encapsulating the profound love, compassion, and respect that His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj has for all. September 13, 2023, saw hundreds of devotees assemble in Robbinsville to honor the 90th birthday of this divine soul, reflecting on his unparalleled humility and affection that has touched millions worldwide.

This significant celebration coincided with the Festival of Inspirations, a spectacular three-month event heralding the inauguration of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville. Mahant Swami Maharaj’s heartfelt letters not only brought solace but also ignited the spirit of spiritual advancement and collective action. Pujya Yogananddas Swami stressed on Mahant Swami’s empowering words which have been instrumental in catalyzing spiritual and personal growth for countless souls.

Many came forward, sharing how these personal letters from His Holiness shaped their lives, offering guidance and support through life’s peaks and valleys. They recounted the care with which Mahant Swami Maharaj penned each letter, sometimes delving deep into them multiple times to provide the most empathetic response. Such genuine care has undoubtedly cemented his place in countless hearts.

World leaders and spiritual luminaries shared their unique experiences with Mahant Swami Maharaj through moving videos. Cyrus Sabavala eloquently stated, “Even without speaking, Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine aura speaks volumes. A mere glance can flood one with an overwhelming sense of love and devotion.”

A poignant recollection from 2001 highlighted Mahant Swami Maharaj’s exceptional humility. Even when a presentation to the youth didn’t go as planned, rather than pointing fingers, he took responsibility and apologized, epitomizing his value of seeing divinity in all.

Pujya Anandswarupdas Swami emphasized the unwavering humility of Mahant Swami Maharaj, describing his role of serving others, even when revered as a divine entity. His philosophy is rooted in seeing the best in everyone, uplifting many with his words of wisdom.

On what should’ve been his day of tribute, Mahant Swami Maharaj turned the spotlight onto the senior swamis, illustrating why he’s so dearly loved. The senior swamis reciprocated the admiration, offering their heartfelt prayers and presenting individual garlands to him on this momentous occasion.

In his concluding blessings, Mahant Swami Maharaj shared his vision and dedication. Speaking of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, he remarked, “The grandeur, divinity, and tranquility that visitors experience here is the fruition of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s divine vision. Taking a mere fifteen minutes daily for introspection encapsulates all the spiritual wisdom we attain.”

This 90th birthday celebration served not only as a tribute to a revered soul but also as an inspiration for countless others to lead a life of humility, love, and service.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is a landmark of Hindu architecture and culture. It stands as a symbol of unity, harmony, and selfless service and bridges the heritage of ancient India with modern America. Created by BAPS, under the inspiration of its spiritual leaders Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, this spiritual sanctuary embodies their visionary guidance and unwavering commitment to humanity and is open to all.

Akshardham came to life through the dedication of thousands of volunteers from different walks of life and from across the globe, making it a unique expression of love. Over a span of fifteen years, this effort meticulously embraced the Hindu architectural traditions and resulted in the creation of a masterpiece that will withstand the test of time. Built to last a thousand years, Akshardham stands strong, imparting timeless messages of peace, hope, and harmony to future generations.

About BAPS

BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth, by fostering values of faith, service, and global harmony. BAPS runs on the dedication and commitment of tens of thousands of full-time and part-time volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds who contribute millions of volunteer hours annually. In more than 100 communities in North America and 3,500 communities worldwide, BAPS plays a pivotal role in preserving and nurturing Indian traditions and values of Hindu culture while addressing the spiritual, moral, and social challenges in the world. Under the guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS’ current spiritual leader, the organization works to promote spiritual equality, advocate for social reform, and empower marginalized voices regardless of their class, race, gender, or religion.